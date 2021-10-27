Metro Police have released video showing the person they believe may have shot at an off-duty detective in his unmarked car early Saturday morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify the man suspected of shooting at an off-duty detective in his unmarked car last Saturday, according to a news release.

The officer noticed a car behind him on Interstate 65 South just after 3 a.m. when he heard shots fired.

The suspect vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, was later found crashed into a retaining wall near Harding Place. The driver, Trenton Hartman, 30, was arrested near the John Overton High School baseball field. He admitted to driving the Nissan Maxima, which was registered to him. Hartman was found with marijuana and crack cocaine in his possession. He was charged with possession of those two drugs, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and felony reckless endangerment. Police said he has been uncooperative with the investigation.

The passenger of the car, and likely the shooter, is still at large. Two shell casings were found on I-65 in the area the detective heard shots. No gun was found, but based on surveillance video of the suspected gunman, he appears to be armed.

Anyone with information on his identity of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

