NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You’ll want to keep a close eye on the night sky throughout the month of October as multiple meteor showers streak across the sky and two gas giants have a gathering with the moon.
Sky watchers are in for quite the treat with the astronomical events lighting up the sky.
The draconian meteor shower begins at the end of this week. It’s going to peak between Oct. 8 and 9. The good new with this one is it’s good timing for the entire family. Unlike a lot of other meteor showers throughout the year, this one happens right after sunset in the late stages of the evening so the kids can actually see this one as well.
We’ll see around 5-10 meteors per hour with this one. The easiest way to locate it is looking up to the northwest part of the sky. You’ll see the Little Dipper and the Big Dipper a little bit up to the left, and that’s where you’ll see those meteors come down toward the end of this week. Hopefully the forecast will cooperate, and it looks like it will at this time.
Then on Oct. 14, there will be a meteor shower just two hours after sunset. Jupiter and Saturn will have a nice little meeting with the moon. You’ll want to look into the southern part of the sky to see this one.
At the end of the month is the big one, the Orionid meteor shower. This one is set to peak between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21. Viewers will have the opportunity to see up to 20 meteors per hour. You will want to look to the east-southeast part of the sky to locate the Orion constellation, right to the sword and just to the left is where the meteors will come out of the sky at the end of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.