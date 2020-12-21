NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nurses from the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Thomas West said the unit is much more like family than co-workers, making the recent murder of one of their own so difficult.
“As we’ve talked to each other, we’ve leaned on each other’s shoulders. We’re not as emotional as when we initially found out, but there’s still a sense of loss, like there’s a person missing in our unit,” said Bridgette.
Bridgette and Katie worked with Caitlyn Kaufman on the night shift in the ICU.
They said Kaufman, who served as the charge nurse, was always willing to help wherever she was needed. They said it’s part of why she received two Daisy Awards for nursing excellence - an award that’s given after a patient nominates a nurse for outstanding care.
The nurses said they’ve seen an outpouring of support from other hospitals in the area, something they’re extremely grateful.
“So many people coming and saying they have had similar situations, they know what we’re feeling and we can go hand in hand with them and mourn with them and they can mourn with us,” said Katie.
Devaunte Hill is charged with Kaufman’s murder, although police have not released any details of a possible motive. He’s expected to have his first court appearance next week.
