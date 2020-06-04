NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper said on Thursday the city would remain in Phase 2 on the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville.
“Today’s COVID-19 case count is relatively lower than the past few days, but our 14-day case average is showing a slight upward trend. Given the recent uptick in case numbers, we need more data to continue making well-informed public health decisions. We will continue Phase Two of the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville while examining our public health benchmarks every day, with a goal of starting Phase Three as soon as it’s safely possible.”
Check back for updates on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.