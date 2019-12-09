NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of pedestrians killed in Davidson County is up with just over three weeks remaining in 2019.
Through Monday, 29 pedestrians have been killed by drivers this year, up from 23 in 2018.
“It’s devastating. Each and every person that’s killed while walking is a loss for our community,” said Lindsey Ganson of Walk Bike Nashville. “That somebody had a family. That somebody died needlessly.”
With 2019 coming to an end, Ganson is looking over the number of pedestrians hit and killed by cars. Metro Police said 29 just out walking were hit and killed, up from 23 last year. The 2019 cases include a 70-year-old hit and killed on Murfreesboro Pike in June and a man hit and killed crossing the I-24 on-ramp in June. The most recent was a hit-and-run death of woman in south Nashville on Monday morning.
“That’s very alarming to us,” said Ganson. “We believe this jump in pedestrian deaths is too extreme, and more needs to be done to prevent people from being killed while walking.”
Ganson said they’re watching problem areas, which includes a spot next to Walk Bike Nashville, Main Street between Fifth and Ninth streets.
She said what’s needed is a focus on all areas with four lanes or more, places that need crosswalks and more lights.
Metro Police said the top two causes of these crashes are speed and drugs and alcohol.
Over the summer Walk Bike Nashville started the “Look For Me” billboard campaign in the hopes of bringing more attention to people out walking. Ganson said more needs to be done as long as Nashville’s numbers are going in the wrong direction.
“Nobody should die while walking in Nashville, and there’s no reason we can’t stop this,” said Ganson.
