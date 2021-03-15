NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state economic officials announced NTT DATA will establish an innovation and digital delivery center in Nashville.
NTT DATA’s Nashville location will be an innovation center focused on attracting, developing and retaining top talent.
NTT DATA’s decision to locate a strategic innovation and digital delivery center in Nashville underscores the vibrant economy and highly-skilled workforce of the entire Nashville region,” Gov. Bill Lee said in the announcement. “Tennessee’s business-friendly environment gives companies of all types the opportunity to create quality jobs for our residents, and I think NTT Data for its investment in our state.”
The global IT services leader will invest $9.9 million and create 350 jobs, including a focus on healthcare and manufacturing technology, as a result of the project.
NTT DATA’s new center will focus on developing and deploying digital and industry skills within the IT sector. The company will provide U.S.-based service delivery to local, national and international clients and serve as a cross-industry and technology showcase from its office in downtown Nashville’s Capitol View.
“NTT DATA is focused on developing the next generation of consulting and technology talent to meet our clients’ needs and help them address critical business problems,” Dan Albright, Senior Vice President, Consulting, NTT DATA Services, at the announcement. “We are delighted to partner with the State of Tennessee and the City of Nashville to bring the best talent to our clients and contribute to the economic success of the state and region.”
NTT Data Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world’s largest IT and business service providers. Ranked 62nd in the Fortune Global 500, NTT Data Corporation employs 130,000 people worldwide and delivers services in more than 50 countries. NTT Data Services is a U.S.-based division with headquarters in Plano, TX, that employs more than 50,000 professionals who work with the world’s leading brands.
