NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six months have passed since the deadly tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee.

While the people living in North Nashville have made a lot of progress in rebuilding, there is still a lot of work left to do.

Willie Fisher was mowing his lawn Tuesday morning. Six months ago he was staring at a yard he didn’t recognize.

“My big, old tree, great big old tree, you couldn’t even get your hands around it. It had fell,” said Fisher, a North Nashville homeowner. “It came up out of the ground and fell toward the street.”

Fisher is incredibly optimistic and he’s quick to talk about all of the help he received.

“I mean there were thousands of people here and they pitched in and, anything that could be done, they were here to do it, even little small kids,” said Fisher.

North Nashville sees progress 6 months after tornado rips through area

But throw in a global pandemic that’s crippled the economy and robbed people of their jobs.

“It’s like everything came at one time,” said Fisher.

“If you’re out of your house, if you’re staying with a family member and, let’s say, they’re shut down from their job or put on furlough, now they’re unemployed. Now they’re waiting on a check to come,” said state Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, who is also a pastor in North Nashville.

Love said some tornado victims are still having to fight with insurance companies. Others have signed with contractors who are too busy to work.

“So that’s been part of the delay, also, is getting good, honest, reliable contractors who can start work in the next 20 to 30 days,” said Love.

It’s why many can’t fathom the idea of the upcoming 34% property tax increase.

Love supports the increase but said tornado victims should be given a break.

“We have several programs with the state that can be extended possibly, which is a property tax freeze program, which allows people to freeze their property taxes at the rate they paid last year,” said Love.

Meanwhile resilient residents like Fisher continue to do what they’ve always done. They keep going.

“I’ve been through a lot myself and you just have to hang with it and stick with it and do the best you can. I know it’s rough, it’s really rough right now. We’ll get over it. We’ll get over it, thanks to the Lord. We’ll get over it,” said Fisher.

Love said if you have building supplies or if you can donate your time, money or skills, it’s all still needed. Additionally, if you know of any good reliable contractors who can start work immediately, Love said send them to North Nashville.