NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family has been left heartbroken after their home was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen for miles across Nashville as flames shot out of a home on Buena Vista Pike.

The property owner said no one lived in the house, one of two on the property.

The home that burned has a lot of sentimental value since it’s been in the family since the early 1900s.

“I was devastated, shaken. I thought first it got flooded, now it’s burning. So, there’s a lot of loss, just heartbroken,” the homeowner said.

