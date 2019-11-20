NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family has been left heartbroken after their home was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen for miles across Nashville as flames shot out of a home on Buena Vista Pike.
The property owner said no one lived in the house, one of two on the property.
The home that burned has a lot of sentimental value since it’s been in the family since the early 1900s.
“I was devastated, shaken. I thought first it got flooded, now it’s burning. So, there’s a lot of loss, just heartbroken,” the homeowner said.
