A North Nashville family is finally settled in after they received a home through Habitat for Humanity. Marissa Sulek shows us how the family is getting ready to celebrate Christmas in their new home.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To make a house a home, it takes a roof, decorations and, of course, family.

“We moved in early February, just in time for the whole world to shut down,” said Erica Rittle.

She and her husband Neil are now living in their north Nashville home which was part of the Habitat for Humanity project in 2019.

Sticking in one place is not what their blended family is used to. They both had their own struggles.

In 2016, Erica Rittle’s husband passed away unexpectedly.

Two days after his funeral she found out she was pregnant with their son Nathan.

As for Neil and his son Brendan, they were constantly moving.

That all changed when they received a 0% mortgage on their home they helped build through Habitat for Humanity.

Their three kids, Brendan, Jocelyn and Nathan, love the new house for the space, a backyard and they each get their own room.

While this is the family’s third Christmas together, this is their first one in their new home.

“I lived in Nashville for eight years and this is the first time I get to put up lights on a house,” said Neil. “I actually just had this thought last week. I was like ‘man, it is really nice to go home after work.’ I know it’s not going to be stressful, it’s just – this is home.”

Day One: The Carter Work Project in Nashville

 

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville has the honor of hosting the Carter Work Project, Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn are in the Music City with the goal of building nearly two dozen homes in one week.

 
1 of 38
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.