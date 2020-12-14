NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To make a house a home, it takes a roof, decorations and, of course, family.

“We moved in early February, just in time for the whole world to shut down,” said Erica Rittle.

She and her husband Neil are now living in their north Nashville home which was part of the Habitat for Humanity project in 2019.

Sticking in one place is not what their blended family is used to. They both had their own struggles.

In 2016, Erica Rittle’s husband passed away unexpectedly.

Two days after his funeral she found out she was pregnant with their son Nathan.

As for Neil and his son Brendan, they were constantly moving.

That all changed when they received a 0% mortgage on their home they helped build through Habitat for Humanity.

Their three kids, Brendan, Jocelyn and Nathan, love the new house for the space, a backyard and they each get their own room.

While this is the family’s third Christmas together, this is their first one in their new home.

“I lived in Nashville for eight years and this is the first time I get to put up lights on a house,” said Neil. “I actually just had this thought last week. I was like ‘man, it is really nice to go home after work.’ I know it’s not going to be stressful, it’s just – this is home.”