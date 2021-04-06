NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s worry about who is and isn’t getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Out of everyone in Tennessee who has gotten the shot, less than 3% are Hispanic.
“A lot of the community members have no idea who would get the vaccine, who can get it, what and when,” said Alvaro Manrique Barrenechea, an attorney with Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors.
He said there’s also a lot of fear of “is there going to be immigration requirement? What status do I have to have? Is it important?”
It’s why on his Spanish speaking podcast “Oye Vecino” he recently did an episode about tall things vaccine, even interviewing someone from the Department of Health.
“How to access it and why it is important for all of us to get vaccinated,” said Barrenechea.
His goal is to change people’s minds and to get them to take action by meeting them where they are.
“That’s our hope. Our hope is for people to download, listen and be information and, I believe, information is a great way to empower families and to be able to get resources out for the community,” said Barrenechea.
Click to listen to the podcast.
The next episode will be about domestic violence in the time of COVID and that will be coming out at the end of April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.