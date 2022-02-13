NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several non-profits came together to throw a Super Bowl party for the homeless community on Sunday.
The groups provided hot meals, clothes and a mobile shower and laundry stop for those in need. There was also a TV that showed the game.
The event took place in the parking lot of Crosspoint Church on Cowan Street.
“We often come out and hang and provide basic needs and work to restore dignity, but they don’t often get to be at a party and have some fun like that,” Jasmine McClarney with The Laundry Stop said.
The group said the event was a success and they plan to do it again.
