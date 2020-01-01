NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for the shooter who shot a teen repeatedly and left him in a car on an Interstate 65 off-ramp on Tuesday night.
Police said Marchellos Devens, 18, was shot and later died.
Vendor Christopher Shyver will take his usual spot on the I-65 off ramp at Rosa Parks Boulevard.
“It’s a high-traffic area, so it gives us the best odds to make something to get out of the cold, just to survive,” said Shyver.
During the day he said other friends in the homeless community will look out for each other.
“As long as there’s more people around, it’s less likely for something bad to happen to me,” said Shyver.
But he won’t come to this spot at night. What just happened is another reason why.
“Nobody deserves to get shot, whether they’ve done something or not,” said Shyver. “Nobody deserves to have their life taken.”
In the minutes before the new year, Metro Police said Devens was found alone, shot inside a rented Nissan Altima on the exit ramp. Police said they found a ski mask, latex gloves, an empty pistol magazine and shell casings inside the car. They believe several men got out of the car, leaving Devens, and were picked up by another car.
Devens later died.
Police are looking into why he was shot, who’s responsible and where the shooting happened.
Shyver feels people become too used to hearing about violence.
“Are they just going to say it happened, it’s terrible, and move on?” he asked.
He said moving on isn’t so easy for him, standing at his usual spot, facing the scene of an unsolved crime.
“Our ability to care and have compassion for one another is diminishing more and more by the day,” said Shyver. “All life is precious.”
