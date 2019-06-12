NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A building has partially collapsed near the intersection of Belcourt Avenue and 21st Avenue South in Hillsboro Village.
The Nashville Fire Department received the call just after 5 p.m. of the incident at 1200 21st Ave. S.
A witness told News4 they heard a loud sound and then saw a bunch of women running out of a boutique in the building.
The fire department said no one was injured.
The businesses in the strip of businesses will remain closed until Metro Codes is able to inspect the structure to insure it is safe.
Avoid area around Belcourt Avenue and 21st Avenue south. We are responding to a partial structure collapse. No reported injuries.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 12, 2019
The strip mall will remain closed until codes inspects the structure and deems it safe.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 12, 2019
