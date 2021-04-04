NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No one was reported injured after a fire at a home on Fourth Avenue South.
Cress arrived at the home in the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue South and found smoke showing. The residents of the home were outside the structure when firefighters arrived.
Heavy damage was observed on the front porch of the home near the front door.
Fire investigators have been called to determine the cause of the fire.
Nashville Fire Department responded to a residential fire at a home on Fourth Avenue South on Sunday.
