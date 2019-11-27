METRO SCHOOLS LOGO

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Department of Children’s Services could not find evidence of wrongdoing by a Metro teacher accused of touching a student on the butt twice.

Metro Schools said the teacher remains suspended without pay.

A student told News4 in September that the teacher had grabbed her backside and that he also wrapped his arm around her.

The teacher was also accused of inappropriate touching in 2016. That incident also turned out to be unsubstantiated.

