NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While other counties in Tennessee are opening starting on Monday, Nashville has not set a date for the non-essential businesses to reopen.
Leaders in Nashville said during a news conference on Monday morning they are still following the data and not the date.
"I wish I could give a date," Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said. "We're looking at it every day. As soon as we can give businesses some leeway, we'll do that."
Jahangir said there are multiple metrics that are looked at to determine the 14-day guideline to reach Phase 1 of Mayor John Cooper's roadmap to reopening the city. The city wants a rolling 14-day average of stable or declining positive test results.
"We're considering a rolling average where one or two spikes doesn't necessarily reset the whole clock," Jahangir replied when asked during Monday's daily briefing. "It doesn't mean we're pushed back."
"We have seen two days of increased case numbers while fatalities and hospitalization numbers have remained stable," Cooper said.
The Metro Health Department announced 118 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total for Davidson County to 2,488.
The benchmarks for implementing Phase 1 of the city's reopening inlcudes a decline or stable 14-day period in new cases, adequate testing and personal protection equipment for health care workers, an increase in contact tracing and adequate hosptial space.
"The increase in cases over the weekend is discouraging, yet it shows the transmission rate is just under 1, still in satisfactory range for reopening, so do the other benchmarks," said Jahangir.
NEWS4 asked the mayor if he worries that will spread the virus in Nashville.
“I am concerned about reopening protocols inadvertently creating a second wave of cases. It is going to be one of the advantages of robust contact tracing both in this city and in the state," the mayor said.
Cooper and Jahangir would not offer a possible date for reopening the city.
Metro Councilman Steve Glover, chairman of the Mayor's Small Business Task Force, said the city is helping Nashville businesses transition to reopening.
"We are developing a systematic plan for reopening safely and what procedures should be followed, and coordinating with the Mayor's office," said Glover.
NEWS4 asked what if Nashvillians start shopping out of county and businesses lose loyal customers.
"We do expect that those customers are going to return to those businesses that they have been most comfortable and have found value from," Ralph Schultz, CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
Schultz said the Chamber is supportive of the Mayor's plan to reopen the economy based on data.
"Businesses are hungry for safe reopening guidance. We're providing information for businesses to act on before we can give them permission to reopen," Schultz said.
Nashville's Chamber of Commerce is setting up help for local businesses to reopen safely. Free webinars are being scheduled for June to help them navigate through this new normal.
