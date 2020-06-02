NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There will be no curfew in Nashville on Tuesday night, according to the mayor's office.
For the past three nights, there has been a curfew. However, that will change on Tuesday. according to a tweet from Mayor John Cooper.
There will be no citywide curfew tonight in Nashville. Yesterday’s peaceful demonstration on the steps of the State Capitol honored our city’s history of non-violent social change. First responders will maintain a presence to protect residents and property.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 2, 2020
On Saturday, Metro Nashville Police arrested 28 people after peaceful protests turned violent late Saturday. In response, the mayor established a curfew for 10 p.m. on Saturday.
There was an 8 p.m. curfew in effect for Sunday night and on Monday night, there was a 10 p.m. curfew.
