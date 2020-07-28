NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Museum of African American Music’s grand opening festivities scheduled for Labor Day weekend have been postponed, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The NMAAM is located in the Fifth + Broadway development at the site of the former Nashville Convention Center.
“NMAAM is taking the health and safety of the community very seriously, and it would not be appropriate of safe to hold a large gathering while we are still in a pandemic,” NMAAM said in a statement. “While the construction will be complete this fall, having guests in the museum may not be an option. We have worked hard to bring the museum to life for the past 20 years, and we are looking forward to having a grand opening worthy of this important cultural milestone. We promise that we will do it when it is safe for our guests to enjoy the museum, according to local health officials and CDC guidelines.
“While the museum’s physical location on Fifth Avenue and Broadway will not celebrate with a grand opening as planned initially, NMAAM is continuing to share the story of African Americans’ influence on the American soundtrack. Our signature “From Nothing to Something” program is now available on our social media platforms, and we are offering other education programs digitally. NMAAM’s members have tuned in to our virtual town halls to stay up to date on all things happening with the museum.”
NMAAM will rescheduled the date for the opening in coordination with local government officials.
