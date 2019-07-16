NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A newspaper vendor is worried behavior by panhandlers around Nashville will cost him his job after a man was hit and killed by a dump truck downtown Tuesday.

Don Nash told police the panhandler was drunk. As of Tuesday, that was unconfirmed. Police were waiting on a medical examiner's report to determine what was in his system, if anything.

"I've been on that corner for eight years and I have never had one incident," Nash said.

The 9-1/2-year veteran of The Contributor was shaken after speaking with that unidentified panhandler moments he was killed.

"Do something about the sign flyers," he said, "because they're the ones more prone to be intoxicated and what have you. More aggressive and going in and out of traffic."

Police confirmed the panhandler was weaving around stopped traffic.

Nash worries that kind of behavior will affect his job.

"We respect our job and adhere to it," he said.

"They cannot sell high, they cannot sell drunk," said Kathy Jennings, Executive Director for The Contributor. "They cannot step into the street, they cannot sell on the median, and they are held accountable for that."

Jennings added that in 12 years, a vendor has never been hurt.

"We are the alternative to panhandling. Panhandling is desperate and it is dangerous."

"I come out there every day rain, snow, sleet, or hail,” Nash said. "And the people appreciate that. They say 'well, he's devoted.'"