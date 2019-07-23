NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4’s Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley released his new book “The Dark Above” on Tuesday.
The release drew a standing room only crowd at Parnassus Books in Green Hills.
Finley’s second novel is the sequel to his critically-acclaimed thriller “Darkest Time of the Night,” filled with UFOs and government cover-ups.
Lines wrapped around the store on Tuesday with fans waiting well into the night for a signed copy.
“The Dark Above” is now available at bookstores.
