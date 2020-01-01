NEW YORK (WSMV) - Chants of "No justice, no peace" rang out Wednesday afternoon in front One Police Plaza in New York City as activists called for the firing of Michael Reynolds, the NYPD officer who was arrested for trespassing and assault during a July 2018 vacation to Nashville.
The group also criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for not being more transparent in regards to the city's handling of Reynolds' case.
"Our presence here today is to demand answers from the NYPD about why Michael Reynolds is employed as a New York City police officer, first and foremost," said Rev. Kirsten John Foy, who gave opening remarks at the protest.
"This happened to people in Tennessee, but we here in New York are standing for and with them," said social justice advocate Tamika Mallory. "We demand that there be justice here, there be justice in Tennessee, and that there be justice for our people all over the world. And until that happens, we can not rest." Mallory was one of four co-chairs for the Women's March on Washington.
After pleading no contest in September, Reynolds, 26, was found guilty of three counts of assault with fear of bodily injury and one count of aggravated criminal trespassing. He was ordered to 15 days in jail. His jail time begins on Jan. 15, followed by about three years of unsupervised probation.
According to court records and home security video obtained by News4, Reynolds and some friends were staying in an Airbnb on the 1200 block of Ashwood Avenue. The group was in Nashville for a bachelor party. Around 2:30 a.m. on July 9, 2018, after a night of drinking in downtown Nashville, Reynolds walked up to a home on Ashwood Avenue—not the Airbnb he was staying in—and began yelling and banging on the door. Reynolds later admitted in court that his Airbnb looked "significantly different" from the home he approached.
The woman who lives at the home, 42-year-old Conese Halliburton, testified that Reynolds broke into her house, called her family the n-word and threatened to shoot them. Halliburton is black.
In the security video, a man who appears to be Reynolds can be heard yelling, "I'll breaking every f---ing bone in your f---ing neck."
In court, Reynolds said he remembered "very little" from that night and admitted he had too much to drink. He said he had no reason to doubt any part of Halliburton's testimony, and apologized to her and her family (Halliburton's four sons were in the house with her the night of the incident. The youngest was eight years old at the time).
"Ms. Halliburton deeply appreciates the outpouring of support that she has received from people across the country who agree that Michael Reynolds needs to be fired and should no longer be able to work as a police officer," said Daniel Horwitz, the attorney representing Halliburton. "The NYPD needs to hold Officer Reynolds fully accountable for his violent, racist crimes against Ms. Halliburton and her family, and at this point, her only priority is to ensure that he can never hurt anyone else again."
Reynolds, who has been an NYPD officer since he was 21, said he was suspended by the department for 30 days. Two others in the bachelor party group (Reynolds said there were seven men total) are also NYPD officers. Those officers were disciplined for their involvement in the incident by having vacation days taken away.
Reynolds said in court that if he remains employed, he will likely serve a year of "dismissal probation," during which he will be subject to random breathalyzer test. "If I blow anything on that breathalyzer, it's immediate termination, no questions asked," he said.
News4 reached out to the Reynolds' attorneys but have not heard back.
The protest in New York City concluded with more chants of "No justice, no peace."
