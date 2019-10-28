NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new Davidson County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is under construction, but it’s already costing double the amount it was expected.
The construction site on South Fifth Street in East Nashville will be the new home of the Sheriff’s Office.
“The project was originally going to cost $40 million. It was value-engineered down to $37 million, but only $21 million was ever appropriated for it,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “So you’re $17 million short on a project that is under construction now.
The sheriff’s headquarters project was approved in 2016 during Mayor Megan Barry’s administration.
“Done and done,” said Cooper. “But just because it’s a marvelous facility and it’s needed, it also means that you have to come up with the right amount of money when you do it. Telling me now we need $17 million to finish it.”
Cooper expecting more accurate answers where the money will come from before construction projects get the green light.
Why did construction start without the project being fully funded? News4 did not receive an answer prior to deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.