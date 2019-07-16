NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new restaurant is set to open at the Nashville Zoo later this year.
The restaurant will be the first large-scale food addition to the zoo in over 10 years.
There’s no name for the restaurant yet, but the menu will offer home-made pizzas, salads and side items.
The restaurant is set to open in November.
