NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville restaurant and venue has made major changes in the fight against COVID-19.
City Winery introduced its new policy on Monday that states if you do not have a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination, you will not be able to get inside of the business.
City Winery’s CEO said the bottom line is the new policy was implemented to protect the public inside of their facility.
“We want to create a bubble, if you will, in our space or people that are vaccinated or have been tested, said Michael Dorf, City Winery CEO. “If we can do that, we’re contributing to not just ourselves but for the general public at large as a way to create a safe environment.”
Karen Knox, a Nashville resident, loves to visit the venue. She said she likes the new policy because it gives her a better sense of safety from the virus.
“New York City has just said if you expect to go to theaters or restaurants or bars, you have to show proof of your vaccination. That’s how we get rid of it,” said Knox.
Before implementing the policy, Dorf said the company conducted a nationwide customer survey. He said 90% of the Nashvillians who took the survey were already vaccinated or plan to do so before attending a show.
“We know that there is still 10%, or a portion, that feel differently about the vaccine,” said Dorf. “Whether that’s religious, political or medical, it doesn’t matter. You can come in as long as you’re tested, and that’s either a three-day PCR test or within 24-hour rapid antigen test.”
If customers do not have proof of receiving the vaccine or a recent negative COVID-19 test, City Winery offers a $15 rapid test where results show up in minutes.
“It shows me that the people at the City Winery are very conscious of what it means to be a member of a community, a good responsible member of a community,” said Knox. “If you are willing to take a stand and say this is what we’re doing for public health, then I think that’s admirable.”
There are 12 City Winery locations throughout the nation and they are all following the same protocols. Click to read the policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.