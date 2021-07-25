NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New and expectant mothers got help on Sunday as Nashville Peacemakers held a community baby shower.
Mothers were able to pick up items like bottles, strollers, swaddling blankets, cribs and car seats at the event.
They also got information about the organizations there designed to help new moms.
“We know some people had to cancel their baby shower or couldn’t afford one during the pandemic, so we wanted to give back,” said Lydia Schumake with Nashville Peacemakers.
Fifteen organizations participated in Sunday’s event.
