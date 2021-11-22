NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport’s new dog park is open just in time for people traveling during the holidays. The new addition gives dogs a place to run around to get tired out before or after a flight.
“I had three friends who came here a few weeks back and they all had guide dogs, and it would have been great for them to have this space for their dogs to run and play to get all of their energy out before they get on the airplane and curl up in a little ball underneath the airline seats for a three-hour flight,” said Amanda Juetten, president of the Tennessee Association of Guide Dog Users.
The dog park is on the fifth floor of Terminal Garage 1 in the plaza. There’s also other dog-friendly features at the airport, including the indoor relief area in Concourse D.
“If you haven’t had a chance to see it. I walked through it again this morning. It had beautiful murals. It has a cool fire hydrant in there, but also the dog water station is the coolest thing going, so we are excited to do that, and it also has waste stations and a built-in irrigation system that helps clean it as well,” said Nashville International Airport president and CEO Doug Kreulen.
Having these relief and hydration stations accessible, before and after security, is why Nashville International Airport is the first airport in the country to receive Mars Petcare’s new Better Cities for Pets Certified Airport designation.
“Sixty-five percent of parents say they plan to bring their dog or cat on a trip with them in the coming year,” said Tanja Vidovich, Mars Pet Nutrition North American chief financial officer. “That’s why we’re thrilled to make traveling with pets easier and better using insights from the Mars Petcare Better Cities for Pets Program.”
Juetten said he’s glad the Nashville airport is so pet friendly.
“We know when you’re pet friendly, you are service dog friendly, you are guide dog friendly and when we get there, we are not going to have to worry about whether or not it’s going to be like, ‘Why do you have that dog here?’ and have to explain the law because that’s what we have to do,” said Juetten. “We have to be well versed in the laws so that we can get the job done that we need to get don every single day, and sometimes that’s flying.”
Tennessee Association of Guide Dog Users helps guide dog users, organizations and those interested in learning more about guide dogs. Click to learn more about the organization.
Click to learn more about Mars Petcare’s Better Cities for Pets Program.
