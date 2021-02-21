NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service announced Sunday it would discontinue disconnections until March 1 as the area continues to thaw from last week’s recent storms.
Due to mail delivery interruptions that could potentially delay power bills, NES has halted residential disconnections for nonpayment until March 1. NEA also wants to hear from customers if they are having trouble paying their bills. Contact NES at 615-736-6900, register for help online or visit the NES lobby at 1214 Church St., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. where safety protocols are in place.
During the winter storm the total number of NES customers with power interruptions was 8,953, which is about 2% of NES’ 418,000 customers. The maximum number of customers without power at one time was 2,008.
“We believe our relatively low number of outages during this winter storm can be attributed to NES’ long-term planning and maintenance activities, including vegetation management where we trim trees away from power lines year-round,” said Sylvia Smith, vice president of customer services, in a news release. “Additionally, in bitter cold temperatures, we are fortunate to rely on TVA’s diverse energy generation mix for reliability. We want to thank NES employees and contract crews who worked hard during this storm to keep Middle Tennessee safe and warm.”
