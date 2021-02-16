NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service reports only six customers without power as of 5:30 Tuesday morning, according to the NES outage map.
NES had reported about 80 customers without power around noon Monday, the electric company said in a news release.
NES said it is working closely with the Office of Emergency Management monitoring the storm and crews are working to safely restore power as quickly as possible.
NES is fully staffed to respond to power outages and has crews on standby for additional assistance, if needed. NES crews came in over the weekend to prepare bucket trucks with supplementary equipment for storm response.
The electric company urges customers to charge their electronic devices now and have their emergency kit ready, including non-perishable food, water, blankets and flashlights with fresh batteries. If power lines fall, never go near a downed line. Assume it is live and call 911.
If you experience a power outage, report it through the NES website, calling 615-234-0000 or by texting “OUT” to 637797 (NESPWR) if you’ve enabled the texting function on your account.
