NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is reporting over 3,300 customers without power Tuesday morning as the remnants of Ida move through the area.
As of 7:21 a.m. an NES outage map shows 3,336 customers without power, with the largest concentrations of outages in Bellevue, Lavergne, Goodlettsville and Spence Lane.
Rain is expected for Nashville throughout the day Tuesday as Ida slowly crawls through Middle Tennessee.
NES says as long as lightning is not present, crews will be able to work on restoring power to affected areas on Tuesday.
Early showers from Tropical Depression Ida are making their way into our area where we are expecting 2-4 inches of rain to fall over the next couple of days. Our field crews and bucket trucks are stocked and ready for potential outages. #StaySafeNashville— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) August 30, 2021
Click here to view NES's outage map.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.