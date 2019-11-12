The cold weather has many people running to the store to grab items to keep their cars and homes winter ready.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday’s cold weather has hit Middle Tennessee.

Power companies like Nashville Electric said it is working hard to ensure customers’ electricity stays on and running.

NES said it is constantly monitoring things to make sure the power doesn’t go out.

“We plan in advance for these types of things as far as our engineering and how we build systems. We’re constantly monitoring the system, making sure we understand the conditions on the systems, and we have crews that are ready at all times,” said Jack Baxter, Vide President of Power System Operations.

Baxter said the winter and summer are the peak times for some 400,000 NES customers.

There are some simple ways you can keep heat from escaping from inside of your home.

“Set your thermostats back at 68, it helps reduce usage. Wear some extra clothes, make sure you have weather stripping on all on your doors and windows, keep your crawl spaces closed to keep the cold air out,” said Baxter.

Something else you may want to keep in mind is to have an emergency kit ready to go.

“Make sure that your cell phone is charged, have some batteries, portable radios so that you can get information, non-perishable food, water and make sure you check on your neighbors. Keep everyone safe,” said Baxter.