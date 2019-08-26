NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service customers are the latest target of scam artists.
NES is warning that scammers are claiming the customer’s account is overdue and payment is required immediately.
The spammers are even able to spoof or alter the name on the Caller ID so it displays the NES name and phone number instead of the number they are actually calling from.
The scammers will usually try to intimidate the customers into buying a pre-paid debit card and call a toll free number to make the payment.
NES said it does not provide payment through a toll free number and if anyone calls threatening to cut off your power if you don’t pay, hang up immediately.
