NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service Power Board approved an update to the Schedule of Fee and Charges at its September board meeting. Those updates became effective on Oct. 1.
The board made its vote at the Sept. 22 board meeting. The rate changes will apply to both residential and commercial customers.
See the Policies page on the NES website for information on the Schedule of Fees and Charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.