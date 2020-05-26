NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors saved a family from their burning home early Tuesday morning.
The family of five is without a home after a fire seriously damaged their home. Firefighters said the family is lucky to be alive.
"I woke up this morning with the fire alarm going off, neighbors beating on the door, smoke everywhere," said Jason Johnson. "I just tried to get my wife and kids out."
Johnson, his three children and his wife, who is nine months pregnant.
"It was frightening. My wife is pregnant. She could hardly move fast. It was scary," said Johnson.
"I came through the alley, seen the back porch in flames. It was engulfed," said Marquita Douglas.
She said she knew she had to do something when she saw the smoke.
"I started beating, knocking on the door, trying to get them out," said Douglas. "I kept on knocking, kept on knocking until they came to the door. So once he opened the door, I stepped in a little bit and grabbed the kids."
Her actions helped save the family.
"You never know. It could have been my kids and I want somebody to do the same if it was my kids," said Douglas.
"I appreciate the good neighbors out here. We probably won't be alive if everybody hadn't been beating on the doors and the alarms," said Johnson.
The fire department said two children and two adults were taken to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
