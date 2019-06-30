NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two neighbors grabbed a garden hose and sprayed a fire at a home on Quail Run until crews arrived on Sunday.
The men told News 4 they were outside working on a car when they heard their neighbor yell the house was on fire.
The men knocked out the front window and put water on the fire until firefighters arrived.
Firefighters said the fire was in the downstairs living room of the two-story duplex home. The other side of the duplex had no fire.
No one was home at the time.
A neighbor called 911 to alert the fire department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
