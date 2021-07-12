NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors are calling for change after more than 100 shots were fired early Saturday morning behind a business on 21st Avenue South.

Police said 20-year-old Dontario Graham was shot. He was taken to the hospital in a private car where he died.

That shooting didn’t just scar those who live in the area, it has left a mark on things like buildings and cars with bullet holes and shattered windshields.

Elizabeth Birmingham lives in the neighborhood near 21st Avenue South and was home when the shooting happened.

“It was such a copious amount of noise that my first thought was there was no way this could be gunfire because it was so much noise, but pretty soon later we realized it was gunfire,” Birmingham said. “I immediately fell to the floor. I actually grabbed my phone, fell to the floor and dialed 911.”

She said the gun fire went on for about 20 minutes.

“I think that’s the one thing we just can’t express enough. There was so much gunfire, and a variety. Loud noise, riffle, handgun, automatic weapon,” Birmingham said. “I know what I keep hearing over and over again when I close my eyes is the riffle sound. Just riffles going over and over, firing over and over again. That’s a very distinct noise.”

Metro Police said the shooting started around 1:15 a.m. when two people who haven’t been identified started shooting at each other in the parking lot behind H-Cue’s Pool Room and Chicken Coop.

The shooting was also disturbing news for some businesses in that area.

Pizza Perfect is in the same building where the shooting happened. The restaurant management said the shooting didn’t damage the restaurant, but they were concerned.

“Just coming to the restaurant as quickly as possible to see if there was any damage to the building,” Michael Millican, Pizza Perfect’s Director of Operations, said. “We just want to make sure that not just when that was happening, but making sure our employees feel safe coming to work.”

Several cars in the parking lot behind the building were also hit during the shooting. Several cars had bullet holes and shattered car windows.

“Police said they thought it was one bullet that came through both cars, so it shattered the windshield and came all the way,” Birmingham said.

Neighbors said there have been complaints of noise and violence coming from Chicken Coop for several years.

Birmingham said neighbors have also been worried an incident like Saturday would happen.

“We have for several months have made a very diligent effort with both our property management as well as with the city and county with this place. We have a paper trail about the issues we’ve had with the Chicken Coop and have had very little response,” Birmingham said. “It’s not been small issues, granted it hasn’t been a gun battle in our front lawn and a murder, but we’re shocked by the events that happened Saturday. We warned them that this was going to happen.”

The complaints about Chicken Cooper hasn’t only been from those who live in that area.

“We’ve talked to our councilman. We’ve talked to the beer board to have them just investigate a little bit more,” said Millican. “We’ve been really fighting this for a couple of years and this just came to a head on a terrible event.”

“We’ve kind of referred to it before as a pressure cooker and Saturday was just boom, and unfortunately one gentleman did lose his life,” Birmingham said. “It’s shocking to us that it was just one person. It could have been so much worse.”

District 17 Councilman Colby Sledge, who represents the area, said his first concern was with the family who lost someone.

“No matter the circumstances of what occurred, there is a family grieving over what occurred in that parking lot,” Sledge said. “My first thought is to think about that family, thinking about how this could have been prevented because of the on-going issues that have been occurring at this particular establishment.”

Sledge said he is also looking to take steps to address the concerns with Chicken Coop.

“I’ve been working with Metro Police Department Midtown Hills Precinct. They are going to work in tandem with Vanderbilt’s police department to step up enforcement and patrol over there,” Sledge said. “I’ve also asked the department to look into padlocking this particular address. That gets a little complicated with it changing hands so many times. I’m going to be working with them and reaching out to the District Attorney Office as well.”

“We’ve made a very specific effort with regards to working to get this place shutdown just for the violations and the code violations that have happened. Apparently, we need help. We need the help to get it done,” Birmingham said.

“We’ve been really fighting this for a couple of years, and this just came to a head on a terrible, terrible event,” Millican said. “We want to open and be a part of the community that’s helping the community and not a place that people are scared to visit.”

Metro Police said they are conducting interviews surrounding the shooting and reviewing surveillance video in that area. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Calls to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.