NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Road closures will soon be in effect ahead of the presidential debate at Belmont University.
They will start on Wednesday at noon.
"It's a little overwhelming. It's a big deal,” David Allen, a neighbor said.
Allen and his family are new to Nashville. Preparations for the presidential debate are happening in his neighborhood.
“So, there is fencing going up literally across the street from our house,” Allen said.
Road closures won’t only impact neighborhoods near Belmont, but businesses too.
“It’s just one more thing small business has to deal with. Lately, we’ve had tornadoes, in the middle of a pandemic,” Bob Bernstein, Owner of Bongo Java said.
Bernstein’s business sits right across the street from Belmont. He plans on staying open.
“On the other side, this is good for the city. This is good for the neighborhood,” Bernstein said.
Not everyone sees it that way. A neighboring business, Proper Bagel, posted on Instagram saying they’re closing for the week.
They claim employees and delivery trucks won’t be able to get their building with the road closures.
Belmont University issued a statement to News4 on Sunday:
“Belmont University was selected as a host site for a 2020 Presidential Debate last October and has worked closely throughout the past year with federal and local officials to prepare for a safe and secure event. While any event of this size brings challenges and inconveniences, we have worked diligently to ensure nearby businesses could not only remain operational but benefit from the Oct. 22 Presidential Debate. Those efforts include:
- Sharing information about the security perimeter five weeks ago when it was established
- Partnering with MNPD to ensure businesses knew they could remain open all week
- Providing information on restaurant access for take outs, deliveries, pickups and more throughout the week, including the 30-hour period when a required closure of Belmont Blvd to vehicles (but not pedestrian traffic) is in effect
- Actively promoting neighborhood businesses to all media and debate guests
- Making connections to visiting media to enable catering agreements”
For neighbors like Allen, they have a plan to navigate this week.
“So, I don’t anticipate there being a lot of problems,” Allen said.
The following roads will be closed beginning on Wednesday in preparation for Thursday’s presidential debate at Belmont University:
Noon on Wednesday
Belmont Boulevard from Delmar Avenue to 18th Avenue South
Compton Avenue from 15th Avenue South to Belmont Boulevard
Acklen Avenue between 17th & 18th Avenues South
6 p.m. on Wednesday
11th Avenue South from Ashwood Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue
Acklen Avenue between 14th & 15th Avenues South
Caldwell Avenue between 12th & 15th Avenues South
Delmar Avenue from 15th Avenue South to Belmont Boulevard.
All roads will reopen by morning rush hour on Friday.
