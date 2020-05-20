NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Homes and businesses in the area of Clarksville Pike and 23rd Avenue North is being evacuated because of a natural gas leak.
News4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information on this breaking news story.
Please avoid the area of Clarksville Pike and 23rd Avenue North. We are evacuating area businesses and homes due to a natural gas leak.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.