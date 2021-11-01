NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Native American activists are pushing Oracle to delay development along the East Bank because they believe ancient artifacts lie underneath the surface.

Historians said in the 1950s and 1960s the East Bank of the Cumberland River was a landfill. Before that, historians said 1,000 years ago the river was home to a large Native American population, which they want to preserve.

Before the new development is built, there’s a push to dig up what lies below the future Oracle location.

“This is the sight of a huge Native American city that existed on both banks of the Cumberland,” said Albert Bender, Chairman of the American Indian Coalition.

Bender said all of Nashville is built on top of an ancient city, a city full of artifacts.

“The types of things people would need for everyday life 1,000 years ago,” said Bender.

If human remains are discovered, Tennessee state law said all construction must stop.

“They (archaeologists) have trenches that they dig at random and then they go from there,” said Bender.

If Oracle pauses development to look for artifacts, it won’t be the first time a project was paused in Nashville’s history. When the Nashville Sounds built their stadium in the Germantown neighborhood, Bender said 1,000-year-old pottery was found underground.

“The remains are undoubtedly there if they go deep enough,” said Mark Tolley with the Tennessee Ancient Sites Conservancy.

Tolley said if archaeologists dig deep enough, there’s more under the surface.

“Mastodons, mammoths, wooly mammoths, ancient indigenous people remains,” said Tolley.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it has not requested Oracle to pause development, but it is collecting archaeological records to share with the company. Records Bender knows lie deep in Tennessee roots.

“The Native American population in Nashville was so large, you cannot go a step without walking into footprints of Native Americans,” said Bender.

Bender and Tolley said they plan to meet with Nashville Mayor John Cooper and discuss the artifact search.