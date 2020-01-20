NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A big milestone was celebrated Monday at the National Museum of African American Music, which is under construction along Broadway in downtown.
Crews lit up the building’s new digital sign, located above the future museum’s main entrance.
The sign will be used to showcase the artists and displays being featured in the museum once it opens later this year.
Museum officials said things are gradually coming together.
“You see the shape to the building. If you were to go inside, you’d see the inside of the building taking shape as well,’ said Henry Hicks, President and CEO of the National Museum of African American Music. “There’s a museum in there. We haven’t put it all quiet together yet, but we’re getting close, and this sign is one more step along that path.”
The museum is set to open this summer. Officials said it will be the only museum dedicated to celebrating African American music and the influence of African Americans on music. The museum is part of the Fifth and Broadway development across from Bridgestone Arena and the Ryman Auditorium.
