NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After years of preparation and planning, the National Museum of African American Music opens today in downtown Nashville.
The museum located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway celebrated its opening in a midday ceremony.
Museum leaders say the idea started in 1998 as a way to honor African American cultural contributions and developed into a museum to commemorate African American music and its impact on American culture and society.
It’s finally happening... The National Museum of African American Music will officially open TODAY!When will you be able to tour the museum & what can you expect to see inside? I’ll explain on @WSMV News 4 this morning. @theNMAAM pic.twitter.com/zxAAieHqZg— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) January 18, 2021
The museum highlights 50 music genres that were created or greatly influenced by African Americans, like jazz, gospel, R&B and hip hop.
Seven different galleries will also showcase a different perspective on African American music and history. Over 1,500 artifacts, including memorabilia and clothing, will also be on display.
“This museum is a beacon of hope for so many Black Nashvillians who now have a place that confirms for all the world to see, that this is not someone elses Music City, this is our Music City,” said Metro Councilmember Sharon Hunt.
“People across the country and certainly across the world will come here to recognize the role, the important role that African American music has played in the history of our nation,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
To help the museum accomplish its mission in educating the public on the significance of African American contributions to music, Amazon donated $1 million.
Amazon made the donation last week, which the museum says will sponsor several events, including "Amazon STEAM Days," which will allow local schools to bring field trips to the museum.
Amazon is also sponsoring the "Best Of Theater" inside the museum.
Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day with museum board members, elected officials and community leaders in attendance.
Museum members will have the opportunity to tour it on Jan. 23 and 24 during Members Preview Weekend.
The museum will open to the general public on Jan. 30. Because of COVID-19, the museum says it will only allow a limited number of visitors in for tours.
Tours will initially follow a weekend schedule on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
