NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People receiving an extra $600 in unemployment benefits will see that money disappear at the end of July if Congress does not pass another economic stimulus package.
Some Tennesseans are left worried what they will do next with less money and businesses not fully opened during the pandemic.
One Nashville woman tells NEWS4, she's not looking for a handout, she's looking for a job.
Despite many shops saying they're hiring again, she said she hasn't received any calls back for an interview leaving her worried she won't be able to make enough money for her family.
"There aren’t enough jobs that are giving people the opportunity," said Daley Douglas.
She told NEWS4 she was a restaurant manager in training when she was let go at the start of COVID shutdowns.
"I had to figure out on a dime what I was going to do," said Douglas.
Since then, unemployment benefits helped make ends meet. That help may drastically decrease at the end of the month.
Tennesseans face losing the $600 extra in federal unemployment, capping at $275 before taxes according to the Tennessee Labor and Workforce office.
"I would encourage people to come see one of our financial councilors before they get into a loan situation," said Tracey Dill, Director of Economic and Financial Mobility at United Way of Greater Nashville.
More help can be found through United Way's partners for financial advising like the Nashville Financial Empowerment Center.
"Hopefully those that are impacted took that extra money and we’re able to save knowing what they have coming due. If not, because they were in debt, we can put a plan in place to hopefully elevate some of that stress," Dill said.
She said the United Way of Greater Nashville's website lists more organizations that can help connect people to jobs.
The state provides its own service through Jobs4TN.gov listing thousands of jobs and showing unemployment going down overall, now below 10% as the state continues to reopen.
Daley said she is applying for jobs to keep unemployment benefits going, but has not heard back.
"I have done that I have never gotten a call back saying they are hiring," Daley said. "These specific jobs that are hiring right now is not for everybody."
