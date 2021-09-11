NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Twenty years ago, the 9/11 terrorist attack took the world by storm. People locally continue to remember the heart-breaking moments that took place that day.
“The people running out to try to get away from it, a lot of them were covered in ashes. It looked like they were coming from another world,” said Charlotte Stroud.
Stroud was listening to the radio when she heard about the passenger jets crashing into the World Trade Center.
The news spread like wildfire through the media, reaching people like Brian Flack who was watching from home.
“It’s kind of surreal to think that two planes in one day would hit the two towers in New York was just beyond coincidence,” said Flack. “There was something going on, but I didn’t know what.”
Confusion struck the world at the time of the attack.
Amiyah Lawrence said she was in school at the time of the attack.
“Everyone was really sad about it, but that is all I remember,” said Lawrence. “Being as young as I was, I don’t think I really grasped the gravity of the situation.”
Since many lives were lost, schools are continuing to have conversations.
James Peach, a teacher at Mount Juliet High School, said his students are learning through the stories of others.
“We’ve interviewed teachers that are here now about their experiences before and after,” said Peach. “Like any school, we have people from all over.”
Although the pain of the attacks has impacted the world, some are holding on to the positive.
“The thing that is so inspiring about that is how we pulled together as a country,” said Stroud. “I wish we could do that now with this virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.