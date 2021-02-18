NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After being cooped inside the house for days because of ice and sub-freezing temperatures, people were ready to get out of the house on Thursday.
People were scraping, brushing and even prying the snow and ice off their cars.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, so this is unreal,” said Michael Birdwell, who left the house for the first time since Monday.
Birdwell had to get to work on Thursday.
“Nobody down here is prepared for this,” said Birdwell. “Like if I had winter tires, it’d be much, much easier, but I do not.”
For others, no winter tires were necessary to get their fix at OSA, a Germantown coffee shop.
Thursday was harder because the side streets were covered.
Lexie Stone walked in the snow to get her daily cup of joe.
“It’s the best, and I have an addiction,” said Stone.
Customers lined up outside the shop despite the snow.
“People need coffee. It’s cold out,” said Nate McDowell with OSA Coffee. “I’m not surprised.”
The roads are still covered with snow and ice, especially the secondary streets, so be careful if you are out if you’re driving.
