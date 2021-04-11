NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo cares for a lot of animals, but on Sunday, the veterinary staff took care of stuffed animals.
Children got to bring in their favorite fluffy animals for checkups at the zoo.
The Teddy Bear Clinic gave children a chance to make sure their stuffed animals are OK.
It also gives the zoo a chance to show off the different equipment available to veterinary staff.
“We treat animals of all shapes and sizes here,” said Heather Thieling, Education Onsite Programs Manager. “We’ve attached limbs, we’ve re-added stuffing to animals in need of a little extra love. We can stitch up anything, even have added eyes as well.”
Each stuffed animal got a certificate of health. There were also fun crafts for the kids.
