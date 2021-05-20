NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo and Nashville Metro Public Health Department will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 12 or older on Sunday.
The vaccines will be given in the Zoo’s Entry Village between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“We recognize that some of our staff and possibly our guests may not necessarily have easy access to the vaccine,” said Andy Tillman, Nashville Zoo’s Chief Operations Officer, in a news release. “We reached out to the health department and were able to bring the opportunity to the zoo.”
Sunday’s event will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. Those received the Pfizer shot will be asked to return to the zoo on June 13 for the second shot.
Zoo admission is not required to receive the vaccine and advance reservations are not required.
