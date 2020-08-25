NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Is there something in the water at the Nashville Zoo?
The zoo is currently in the midst of a baby boom. Of the 11 females in the zoo’s kangaroo exhibit, 10 of them are having babies.
Currently two joeys have already made their way out of their pouches and three more are starting to poke there heads out. There are another five still inside.
As for why this happened and how?
“This time we introduced one male into all the females and he’s been busy,” said Nashville Zoo spokesman Jim Bartoo.
Beginning Sept. 4, the zoo will be opening it’s Kangaroo Kickabout exhibit so you can actually walk-in, interact and touch the kangaroos.
