NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo’s bear exhibit has been nominated as one of the top 20 zoo exhibits in North American as part of USA Today’s annual 10Best Contest, according to a news release.
Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear has been nominated for the second year in the row for the contest.
“One of our goals is to build the absolute best habitats for our animals and this exhibit is recognized by the AZA as the finest in the country for this species,” said Nashville Zoo President and CEO Rick Schwartz in a news release. “When guests enter the exhibit, they are immediately immersed into an authentic Peruvian village with wonderful viewing areas of the bears and numerous other species within the exhibit. Nashville Zoo is now nationally recognized for the quality of our exhibits and I am extremely proud of our entire team in capturing the level of detail so indicative of Peruvian culture.”
The 74,000-square-foot Expedition Peru exhibit opened in March 2018 and won Top Honors at the Association of Zoo’s and Aquarium’s Exhibit Awards in 2019. The feature also won the 2018 Excellence in Construction Awards from the Greater Tennessee Chapter of the Associated Builders & Contractors, Inc.
The Peruvian village, which has welcomed more than 2 million guests, is also the home of pudu (the world’s smallest deer), guinea pigs and freshwater stingrays.
USA Today gathered a panel of seasoned travel experts who nominated their favorite zoo exhibits based on guest engagement and high level of animal care. People are encouraged to vote daily for their favorite zoo exhibit until the contest ends Monday, April 13 at 11 a.m. (CST). The top 10 winners will be announced Friday, April 24.
Click to vote for Nashville Zoo’s Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear exhibit.
