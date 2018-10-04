A new yoga studio in Nashville is now offering what they're calling "karma" classes.
These community classes will take place at Yogasoul, the new studio on Wedgewood Ave.
The karma classes will be led by newer yoga teachers and all the proceeds will go to local charities. Classes are only five dollars.
"It's a great opportunity for everybody," said Cindy Lunsford, the owner of Yogasoul. "Yogasoul will get to kind of put our name out there, the newer teachers will have more opportunities to teach, and then the non-profits of course will get free yoga."
The first karma class is scheduled for October 28 at 1:15 p.m.
The proceeds for the class will benefit the Sexual Assault Center of Middle Tennessee.
For more information, you can visit the studio's website here.
