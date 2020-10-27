NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Office of Mayor John Cooper and the Metropolitan Action Commission will host eight employers for the next Nashville Works! Job Fair Series on Thursday. The job fair will be held from 2-4 p.m.
Featured employers are Vanderbilt University Medical Center, T-Mobile, Tennessee Department of Correction, ServiceSource International, State of Tennessee, Gaylord Opryland, Permeritus Financial Services and Aegis Sciences Corporation.
Interviews will be conducted via Zoom, the internet video communications application. Applicants should visit here to register. The site also includes the specific job opportunity of each employer.
Jobseekers can participate from their home computers, at the Goodwill Career Solutions Centers at 937 Herman St., Nashville, or the career solution locations in Mount Juliet or Murfreesboro.
For information about participating in future Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fairs, contact Tanya Evrenson, Metro Action's Director of Workforce, at 615-862-8860, ext. 77411, or email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.