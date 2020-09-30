Silver alert - Fleeter Wade - 9/30/20
 

Metro Police is asking for assistance finding Fleeter Wade, who has dementia and was last seen leaving her Antioch home on Tuesday. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said the 81-year-old woman who suffers from dementia reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

Police said Fleeter Wade has been located safe in Nashville and reunited with her family.

She had last been seen on Tuesday leaving her Antioch home.

 
 
 
 
 
 

