NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said the 81-year-old woman who suffers from dementia reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.
Wonderful news! 81-year-old Fleeter Wade has been located safe in Nashville and reunited with her family.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 2, 2020
Police said Fleeter Wade has been located safe in Nashville and reunited with her family.
She had last been seen on Tuesday leaving her Antioch home.
SILVER ALERT: Fleeter Wade, 81, who suffers from dementia, left her Antioch home Tue in a silver 2012 Chev Cruze with a Titans license plate, 25TT56. Her family reported today that she has not returned. She is 5'6" tall & weighs 140 lbs. See her or the car? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/EsSDpbJ77m— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 30, 2020
